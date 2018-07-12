× Silver Alert issued after 65-year-old Bluffton man goes missing

BLUFFTON, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert had been declared for a man missing from Bluffton.

Police say Danny Clint Byerly was last seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Bluffton, which is 104 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Byerly is described as 65 years old, 5’5″, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans or khaki pants.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320, or call 911.