Three-time stroke survivor shares story of recovery as new rehab hospital is unveiled in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Community Health Network unveiled a rehabilitation hospital in Greenwood on Thursday.

The 54,000 square foot, 44-bed impatient hospital is aimed at helping individuals who have experienced loss of function due to an injury or illness.

Community Rehabilitation Hospital South will provide care to patients with a broad range of diagnoses related to stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neuromuscular diseases, orthopedic, amputations and related disorders.

“The whole goal is to help patients heal and provide hope and recovery,” said Jason Fahrlander, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Community Health Network. “The ideal opportunity is to get them back to where they were functioning before and return them home to their families.”

At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, a three-time stroke survivor and Community Health Network rehab patient shared her story.

Crystal Little has survived three strokes in the past year. The 33-year-old mother of two had to relearn to speak, read, write and even tie her shoes.

“I had my first mini-stroke in September, a major stroke at the end of October and then I had another stroke at the end of March this year,” said Little. “It was really hard, but I got through it.”

Little said Community Health Network’s rehabilitation staff and services have helped her tremendously on her journey to recovery.

“I’m doing pretty good,” she said. “On a scale of 1 through 10, I’m at a 10.”

Little said she plans on going back to school to obtain a degree in healthcare management.

“I’m not giving up,” she said. “I’m just going to keep on going and I see this as a blessing in disguise because now I have a different perspective about life.”

The new rehab hospital is a partnership between Community Health Network and Kindred Healthcare and features private rooms, large interdisciplinary gyms, a dialysis suite, transitional living apartment and specialty rehabilitation programs.