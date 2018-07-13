Chuck E. Cheese’s jumping on ‘Pay Your Age’ bandwagon after Build-A-Bear chaos

Didn’t get to Build-A-Bear?

Chuck E. Cheese’s is jumping on the ‘Pay Your Age’ bandwagon.

Massive crowds led Build-A-Bear to cancel its ‘Pay Your Age’ event Thursday. During the event, customers were told they could pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend.

In a Facebook Post Friday, Chuck E. Cheese’s said parents can pay their child’s age to get 30 minutes of All You Can Play.

The offer is available only Friday at participating locations where the Chuck E. Cheese’s Play Pass is available. And the maximum is $9 for 30 minutes.