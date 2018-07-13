× Construction on 2nd and 3rd Streets in Bloomington enters final phase

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Traffic patterns for the final phase of construction are in place on both the 2nd Street and 3rd Street bridges, and motorists can anticipate heavy congestion on both through the middle of August.

At 3rd Street (State Road 48), traffic has moved to the far outside lanes to allow crews to remove the median and construct new islands. Traffic is limited to one lane both eastbound and westbound. Motorists will experience extreme congestion during morning, evening and noontime rush hours and are encouraged to avoid this work area altogether.

Road work and lane restrictions on 3rd Street will continue through the end of August.

When final paving and striping is finished at the end of August, crews will begin imbedding traffic sensors in the pavement and installing new traffic signals and controls. Signal work will occur only at night, will require some temporary lane restrictions and will continue through mid to late September.

Traffic on 2nd Street (State Road 45) has also moved to the far outside lanes to allow crews to remove the median, construct new islands and lay foundations for new box truss signs. There will be one lane eastbound and one lane westbound.

All median work and surface paving is scheduled to be completed by mid-August with final lane markings in place by the end of August. Upgrades to traffic signals, including new loops and sensors, will begin in mid-September.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes for east-west travel whenever possible, including State Road 46, Vernal Pike, Tapp Road and Fullerton Pike.

All construction activity is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.