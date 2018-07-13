Downtown sinkhole repaired, streets to reopen Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --A downtown sinkhole has finally been repaired and Indianapolis drivers will finally be able to travel through the city with no restrictions again starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

The sinkhole developed at the intersection of Ohio Street and Pennsylvania on July 4th after a 100-year-old sewer line collapsed 15 feet beneath the surface.

Crews begin assessing the situation immediately and worked around the clock to repair and re-enforce the intersection to avoid future problems at that intersection.

“Citizens greatly appreciates the patience commuters have shown while we completed this very complicated repair project. We also appreciate the cooperation of the other utilities as we have made the repairs. To help avoid sewer failures such as the one that occurred downtown, we are investing up to $20 million to re-line and replace about 15 miles of aging sewers each year,” said Jeffrey Harrison, President & CEO of Citizens Energy Group.

