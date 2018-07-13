Fishers police looking for appliance thief caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- Police are looking for the thief who stole appliances worth thousands of dollars. The burglary happened the night before the Fourth of July at the Sunlake Apartments, near 126th in Fishers.

Police say the thief broke into the maintenance building and stole washers, dryers and microwaves. The thief was caught on camera.

“So obviously this gentleman did not know that he was caught on camera,” said Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the man walking around the inside of the building. The footage gets clearer when he flips on the lights. He bypasses the smaller items, police say he went for the bigger items.

“We’re looking at least a couple thousand dollars in loss, so this a fairly significant burglary,” said Sgt. Weger.

Investigators aren’t exactly sure how long this thief was at the building but they know he had to spend some time there to steal several appliances. The footage doesn’t show the thief loading the items or if he had any help.

“We believe there may have been people just in the area that may have observed this type of suspicious activity and just didn’t recognize it as suspicious at the time but in hindsight now maybe they recognize they were there in the area and maybe they could help us with a vehicle description or other identifiers,” said Sgt. Weger.

An employee discovered the burglary and was the one to report it. Police are asking the public to call them if they know anything that could help track down this thief.

“We don’t want this to happen again and so we feel like the sooner we can identify this person the sooner we can bring him to justice,” said Sgt. Weger.