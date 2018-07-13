How to get your $15 voucher after Build-A-Bear shuts down ‘Pay Your Age’ sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” promotion became utter chaos yesterday when long lines and huge crowds accumulated in stores across the nation.

The retailer’s goal was to draw in customers by offering an irresistible deal—pay a price matching your current age. Typically, their animals cost over $20.

But it was shut down by the company at noon after local authorities expressed safety concerns due to the extremely large crowds at stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Build-A-Bear released a statement about the failed promotion saying, “Based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this unprecedented reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event.”

Our Pay Your Age Day generated an overwhelming response. Please refer to our website for info about a voucher for our Bonus Club members. Thank you for your patience and support. US: https://t.co/uFX3ckPC8w UK: https://t.co/71BsjjTG9p pic.twitter.com/vuCMQM6lKQ — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018

But it’s not all bad news! Build-A-Bear wants to make it up to customers by offering $15 vouchers towards the purchase of a new bear, and they’re offering them to everyone, regardless of whether you made it into the store yesterday or not.

Here’s how you can get your hands on that $15 voucher:

-Log onto your Build-A-Bear Bonus Club account by midnight July 15

-Click to print or screenshot the voucher

-Limit one coupon per Bonus Club account

-Valid for in-store purchases only

–The voucher is good through August 31, 2018