IMPD: 6 children found in northeast side home where 21 guns, drugs were seized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police seized several guns, nearly $20,000 in cash and an assortment of drugs Thursday at a home on the northeast side.

Around 10 a.m., officers visited the home of Stephan Woodley in the 8500 block of Georgiana Lane. They say narcotics inside the home and were granted a search warrant.

The following items were seized:

21 firearms, including rifles, pistols and modified rifles

A firearm silencer that appeared to be homemade

$19,147 in cash

Dozens of various rounds of ammunition

Several grams of suspected heroin

Several ounces of Promethazine liquid often used to make “lean”

Several grams of suspected marijuana

Police say six children, the oldest being 14, were present during the investigation and some lived at the house.

Officers say it’s very uncommon to find a firearm silencer.

“Locating and seizing this number of firearms and the suspected silencer makes citizens and officers safer by taking a dangerous weapons out of the eastside neighborhood,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a release.

Stephan Woodley, 29, and Micha Scanlan, 28, on charges including child neglect, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, dealing and possession of various controlled substances, maintaining a common nuisance, and violations related to Community Corrections.

IMPD says mugshots of the suspects aren’t being released at this time for investigative reasons.