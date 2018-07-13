Lebanon hires school resource officers to fill gaps in staffing while other districts keep status quo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Lebanon Community School Corporation (LCSC) announced it will hire more school resource officers so that every school in its district has a full-time officer.

That's a big upgrade from last school year, when only three officers were responsible for six schools and a total of 3,500 students.

“It’s a lot to ask. It’s even harder to manage logistically," said LCSC Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor.

The new officers will greet students every day as they will now enter through one entry point. Those students may be subject to a random searches.

The district has already applied for 14 metal detector wands after Governor Eric Holcomb announced a program which would gave them to districts free of charge.

Lebanon joins Zionsville and Noblesville in adding full-time officers to each school following the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Many other school districts have not announced any plans to follow suit.

FOX59 gathered data on nearly every school district in central Indiana and we found an overwhelming majority of districts, like Indianapolis Public Schools and Carmel Clay Schools, did not have a school resource officer for every school last year.

See a table of our findings here. Some sections remain blank due to ongoing research.

“This is no longer an option,” said Dr. Taylor. “School superintendents, school principals, school board members have to now look at school security as an essential and required component of all education programming.”

Officials at LCSC are interviewing right now and will have new officers by next week.