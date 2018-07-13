× Man found guilty in HomeGoods distribution center shooting sentenced to 100 years

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man found guilty in connection with last year’s double shooting at the HomeGoods distribution center in Brownsburg has been sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.

A jury found Cristhian Garcia guilty of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery on June 14.

Last August, police say Garcia opened fire at the distribution center in the 800 block of East Northfield Drive, striking his wife and 26-year-old Jesus Huesca, who later died from his injuries.

When his wife spoke with officers, she said Garcia shot her and another victim because “she wanted to leave him and he knew this, but she has been afraid to do so because he has been threatening to have her and the kids deported as they are in the USA illegally,” according to court documents.

Following the shooting, authorities gathered around Garcia’s home for hours, but later learned he and the couple’s children were not in the home. This triggered an Amber Alert because police feared the children were in danger.

Police later arrested Garcia after he was spotted in downtown Indianapolis and the children were placed in protective custody.

A second suspect, Julio Cesar Bonilla, was arrested a few days later on charges of murder and attempted murder. Bonilla was in court July 9 for a pretrial hearing.