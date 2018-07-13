Meet the new homeowner of FOX59’s Habitat house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- In a few weeks, FOX59 will build another Habitat for Humanity house with our viewers.

First, we're getting to know the woman who will call it home. Karen Leachman is getting ready and taking it all in.

"I think it's going to be real great," she said. "There's room for the grandkids to play, BBQ."

Pretty soon, a yard near 38th and Capitol will hold her new Habitat house. Before that happens, she's volunteering on other Habitat homes and taking homeowner classes so she'll be ready for the day she'll need to pay a mortgage.

"I'm just really in disbelief, but I'm ready for it," said Leachman.

She's come a long way. In 2004, she was diagnosed with a disease that prevents her blood from clotting. She couldn't keep up with the medical bills and her rent, so she moved in with her brother who had a small, one-bedroom apartment.

This will be the first home she's ever owned.

"This is going to change the whole neighborhood," said Leachman.

She may be right. Leachman walks with the Indianapolis 10 Point Coalition, and picked this neighborhood to help lift it up.

“If I can come out and sweep in front of my house, they might come out and sweep in front of theirs. Then it becomes a whole neighborhood thing. Sometimes it only takes one person to change it,” she said.

For now, she's counting down the days to the moment that will change her life.

"I'm gonna probably cry," she said. "Probably get down on my knees and pray and thank the Lord for giving me the strength to go and do what I've done to get this house."

FOX59 will build the panels of the home in our parking lot on July 27.