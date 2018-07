Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- The first day of school is just around the corner!

Your kids will be back in school before you know it.

Beech Grove and Wayne Township students start classes on July 26th.

All week long, we've been showing you fashion trends for different grade levels.

This time, we're focusing on high school.

We talked to Leslie Featherson with Castleton Square Mall who gave us some ideas.