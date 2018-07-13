Seymour business looks to train Hoosiers for active shooter situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A new business in Seymour is training people to survive active shooter situations.

B-Safe Tactical Training uses fakes weapons, vests that simulate gunshots, audio of simulated shootings, and other technology to help schools, churches or businesses increase their situational awareness.

“Unfortunately, there’s a need for it, but at the end of the day, we just want to train as many people as we can and make them safe,” training coordinator Carl Lamb said.

Lamb is a 30-year veteran of the Seymour Police Department. He says every instructor at B-Safe is either a current or former officer. He adds that the goal of B-Safe’s training is to raise the stress levels of participants to bring them as close to the “real thing” as possible. He says that way, they know what it feels like to respond under stress.

“School administrators, church administrators, they need to know how they’re going to act under stress, and some people don’t react very well and others react better than they thought,” Lamb said.

Lamb says the unfortunate reality is active shooter situations can happen at any time and any place, but adds that what people do in those situations can affect the outcomes

“We can either be reactive and sit back and wait until we have mass casualties and have to deal with it, or we can be proactive like we’re being now and go out and train as many people as we can,” he said.

While B-Safe currently focuses on schools, churches, and businesses, Lamb says eventually they’ll start training police departments on how to better handle real world situations.