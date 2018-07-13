× Suspected drug dealer arrested after man dies from possible heroin overdose

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A man’s possible heroin overdose led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Johnson County on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the man died Sunday after contacting Dawayne Mitchell Dillard about buying heroin from him.

Detectives then used the same phone to pose as the man who died in order to lure Dillard into another drug deal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dillard reportedly agreed to meet at Greenwood’s Hampton Market on Smith Valley Rd. That’s where deputies took him into custody on a conspiracy to deal heroin charge.

Dillard’s also facing a neglect of a dependent charge, because the sheriff’s office says a 2-year-old child was located in his vehicle. The child was released to his mother at the scene.

Authorities say additional charges are likely in the investigation. The prosecutor’s office will make a final charging decision.