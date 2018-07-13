× Tracking a hot and dry start to the weekend

More sunshine is in the forecast for today, but temperatures are going to rise back into the lower 90s by the afternoon. Today will likely mark the 20th day with a high exceeding 90 degrees in Indianapolis. More heat and humidity will arrive this weekend with little to no rain chances until Sunday afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly clear this morning and afternoon. It will be a great evening at Victory Field as the Indianapolis Indians play against Toledo. Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 80s at first pitch, then drop into the upper 70s at the end of the game. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70s across central Indiana.

Saturday is looking to be hotter and more humid with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will create index values in the lower 100s during the heat of the day! The area should stay dry and mostly clear through Saturday with our next dose of rainfall arriving Sunday afternoon. Highs will rebound into the lower 90s on Sunday before falling back into the 80s early next week.

A cold front will travel over the state on Monday and the system will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area. The boundary will not only bring another chance for rainfall, but also relief from the high heat next week.