19-year-old ministry student beaten, carjacked at Hendricks Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A 19-year-old ministry student is recovering after he was beaten up and carjacked early Friday morning. It happened at Hendricks Park which is just south of downtown.

IMPD is now investigating after the teen says a group took his car, cell phone and wallet. His injuries were so bad he was sent to the hospital. Police are still looking for three people.

Brandon McCowan said he suffered a broken nose, severe swelling and a concussion after the attack.

He pulled up to Hendricks Park around 1am on Friday to see a girl he met a week ago. He said she reached out to him Thursday night to say she needed help.

"Within 10 minutes of talking to her, I got jumped by two men I have never seen in my entire life and they started beating me," he said.

He said he faked being dead and even held his breath for two minutes until they finally walked away. On Saturday, his swelling went down significantly. His mom, Jessica , was shocked to see her son like this at the hospital.

She was upset to see people taking advantage of his desire to help others. McCowan is studying for the ministry and he said faith his getting him through this.

"I just want you to know you haven’t stopped me and you haven’t stopped me from the tracks and the path I am on," he said.

McCowan used his car to drive to school out of state. His family set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $4,000 to buy a new one. As of Friday, they already collected more than $7,500. They were overwhelmed by the amount of love and support.