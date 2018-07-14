Dry for now; storm chances return tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a quiet start to Saturday with scattered clouds over central Indiana. Cloud cover is going to increase today as a storm system approaches Indiana. There are scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over Illinois this morning. Even though storms are nearby, forecast models are indicating several dry hours for the Indianapolis area today! Highs will also rebound into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat indices near 100°. Today will likely mark the 21st day with 90° heat for Indianapolis this year!

Rain and storm chances will increase through the evening and overnight hours. FOX Futurecast has a cluster of thunderstorms moving into our western/northwestern counties around 7 p.m. EDT. Gusty winds will be possible with the thunderstorms tonight. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with a few storms around. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

More rain and storms will travel over the state on Sunday. The clouds and showers around the area will result in slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will still climb near 90° Sunday and begin to fall even more next week. Once a cold front passes over Indiana on Monday, cooler and more comfortable air will build back into the state. More seasonal weather is going to arrive on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.