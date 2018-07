Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A documentary on the Milktooth restaurant is just one of the short films that'll be featured during Indy's first short film festival.

Heartland Film Incorporated is bringing the Indy Shorts International Film Fest to Newfields in a couple of weeks. Christiana Beasley with the festival and director Sam Miro stopped by to tell us more about the event and what attendees can look forward to.