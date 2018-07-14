Local startup Aggressively Organic helps you become food independent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More than a million Hoosiers do not know where they will get their next meal, and about 320,000 of those are children.

Food insecurity continues to be a large problem across the US, especially in big cities. One initiative trying to give people more options to get fresh produce is Aggressively Organic, which was launched in Fishers. The system uses micro pods to grow fresh, organic vegetables, and there's no dirt, pumps or filters to worry about.

Aggressively Organic founder and CEO stopped by our morning show to tell us more about you can easily grow your own organic food.