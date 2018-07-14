× Officers rescue fawn stuck in fence, reunite deer family in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Officers with Zionsville PD helped reunite a deer family after a baby deer got stuck in a fence.

The department shared a photo on social media of Officer Thomas Lucas with the deer he helped rescue.

Officer Lucas says he and K9 officer Shelburne responded to a call of a deer caught in a fence at the Sugarbush neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. They arrived and found two good Samaritans kneeling next to the animal.

The fawn had apparently been walking with its mother and sibling when they got scared by the sound of a lawn mower. The other two deer found a way around a chain link fence, but the doe did not. Instead, it kept running into the fence and crying for help.

The rescuers poured water over the animal to help keep it cool and tried to keep it as calm as possible. The mother deer watched from afar, poking her head through a tree line.

The officers then carried the baby deer past the fence before he ran to the woods to be reunited with its mother.