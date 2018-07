Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Professional tree climbers from around the world are converging on Holliday Park this weekend for Jambo 5, a climbing competition hosted by treestuff.com.

Climbers will be competing for an array of prizes, and our own Samantha Myers got a special preview - watch the video to see her try and be a human claw machine!

If you're interested in attending or want to know more about Jambo5, click here for more info.