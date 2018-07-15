× Authorities make arrest in 1988 Fort Wayne cold case

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have made an arrest related to the 1988 cold case death of 8-year-old April Tinsley.

John Miller, 59, of Grabill, was arrested Sunday morning by Fort Wayne police and ISP after he reportedly admitted to the murder to detectives.

According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities pulled DNA evidence out of Miller’s trash earlier in the month and returned to his residence Sunday.

When police reportedly asked if he knew why they wanted to speak will him, Miller replied, “April Tinsley.”

Police say he then admitted to the murder and rape of Tinsley, telling them he abducted her from a home on Hoagland St. in Fort Wayne.

Miller was charged with murder, child molesting and confinement.

The arrest comes on the same day a television series is set to air on the case. “On the Case with Paula Zahn” is a series that will feature the Tinsley case and airs at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

Note: A mugshot for Miller is not available at this time.