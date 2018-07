Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The folk are at Flat12 Bierwerks are celebrating Christmas in July with a very special event - their bi-annual release of their Russian Imperial Stout, Pinko. This year, they've even got a barrel-aged version of the brew.

Festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, July 21st and will last until 4 p.m. For more information on the event, a full line-up of beers for the day or to purchase tickets, click here.