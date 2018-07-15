× IMPD arrests man for murder in connection with Sawmill Saloon double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have made an arrest related to the double murder at Sawmill Saloon in January.

32-year-old Jerrick Whitley was arrested Saturday after detectives learned he was reportedly inside a residence in the 4100 block of Broadway St.

In June, prosecutors issued a warrant for the arrest of Whitley in connect with the Sawmill Saloon shooting.

According to court records, the violence began when Whitley’s cousin began harassing 24-year-old Deron Gray, a victim, asking him, “Why you keep looking at my girlfriend?”

That dispute then spilled into the business parking lot, where five people were shot, including a security guard. Prosecutors say Whitley opened fire on the brawl, killing two men.

In addition to Deron Gray, 50-year-old James Ratcliffe also died from his injuries.

Whitley also faces charges for robbery and dealing narcotics.

IMPD would like to thank all units involved and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this apprehension.