Police arrest 33-year-old woman for involvement in shooting death of 13-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There’s been an arrest made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old killed while trying to break up a fight.

The family of Harry Taliefer tells FOX59 a woman named Shantell Taylor turned herself in with her attorney Saturday. Police officials say the 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Last week, police found Harry Taliefer shot and killed following a large fight on the northeast side. They say dozens of people were fighting in the street.

Family says Taliefer was trying to break up the fight and it cost him his life.