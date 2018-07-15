× Rain chances to start the work week; really nice days on the way

A few of us saw some heavy downpours today but most of us stayed completely dry.

A spotty shower or two is possible overnight but most of us will remain dry.

Temperatures will stay on the warm side, dropping to the lower 70’s by early tomorrow morning.

Better chances of rain will come tomorrow afternoon and early evening.

Rain chances will dwindle as we head into the overnight hours Monday night and Tuesday morning.

It will be warm again tomorrow with highs topping out in the upper 80’s.

Plan on another humid day. Don’t worry, relief is on the way!

Dew point temperatures will drop to the mid 50’s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday are looking FANTASTIC! Mild temperatures and lower humidity. Rain and storm chances return next weekend.