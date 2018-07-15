Soggy end to the weekend; cooling off this work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are welcoming scattered rainfall this Sunday morning because rain totals are trending about two inches below average from June 1! Indianapolis has only received 0.46” of rain the first half of July and 4.45” since June 1. A storm system will be traveling over the Midwest the next couple days and it will bring additional rain to central Indiana through Monday.

The showers have been very light and widely scattered across central Indiana this morning. Occasional showers will be possible through the first half of the day with pop-up thunderstorms arriving this afternoon. The cloud cover and the rain will prevent highs from rising back into the 90s this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as lows drop into the lower 70s. A few showers will be possible, but much of the area will temporarily dry out by Monday morning’s commute. There is going to be a lull in the rainfall the first half of Monday with another round of scattered thunderstorms that afternoon.

A cold front will sweep over the state late in the day Monday and temperatures will drop behind the boundary. Highs in the lower to mid-80s return midweek with less humid conditions.