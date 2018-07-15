× Two airlifted to Indy hospital in critical condition following boating accident on Lake Shafer

MONTICELLO, Ind. – Three people were injured in a boating accident on Lake Shafer in White County.

On Saturday evening at around 9 p.m., the Monticello Fire Department Water Rescue and Paramedics responded to the north end of Lake Shafer, near the intersection of West Shafer Drive and County Road 800 North.

According to Assistant Chief Green with Monticello FD, initial reports indicate the boat struck a large tree limb.

Rescue crews on scene removed two men from the boat and transported them to a local hospital. They were then immediately air lifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, both with critical life threatening injuries.

A third adult was also treated and taken to the hospital. They suffered what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.