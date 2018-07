× 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead on the city’s east side Monday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2900 block of N. Mitthoefer Rd. at about 3:41 p.m.

No victim or suspect information was immediately provided by law enforcement.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.