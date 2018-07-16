7-year-old girl killed on Michigan interstate while getting help after drunk driving crash, police say

ROMULUS, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl who was struck and killed on the interstate while trying to get help for her dad, FOX2 reports.

Emergency crews were called to I-94 in Romulus, Michigan around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a 7-year-old girl was riding in a car with her father, who was drunk at the time, when he hit an abandoned vehicle and drove off the roadway.

The man was knocked unconscious, so the little girl texted 911 asking for help. She said she thought her father died.

Before police arrived at the scene, the girl exited the vehicle and tried to cross the interstate. But she was hit by a car and killed instantly.

The girl’s father was taken to the hospital, but he was uninjured. He is currently in custody pending charges.

Police say the female driver of the car that hit the child was questioned by police but later released. She is not expected to be charged.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw spoke with FOX 2. He told reporters that the tragedy could have been prevented if the father made the decision to not drive while drunk. “This poor child, a 7-year-old, doesn’t get to live the rest of her life because of a decision that an adult made,” Shaw said.