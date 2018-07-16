× 90’s heat breaks…shot of cooler air for midweek!

Warm and muggy conditions remain in place for now, as a cold front sits just north of Indiana! Expect another hot day before this front arrives, while the heat index pushes 90°+ at times. Eventually, storms will develop and push southeast. Not expecting anything too severe but like Sunday, a few storms may put down heavy rainfall totals in some very confined spots with embedded lightning. Rainfall still needed in many locations and this is the greatest shot until Saturday.

Tuesday will be a transitional day, as sunshine builds in, no rainfall and dew points SLOWLY drop through the afternoon. This will be the beginning of a pleasant stretch of weather that should take us through Friday morning before heat and storms work in by the weekend.