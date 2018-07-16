× A mid-summer break from heat and humidity after two cold fronts pass

CHECKING IN ON SUMMER 2018 A steamy start to the work week and our warm summer continues on

We have reached the half-way point of July and meteorological summer and have you seen your energy bill yet? Summer 2018 is among the warmest on record to day (8th) and July is running nearly 5-degrees per day above normal. Energy bills are likely to run ans much as 20% higher since last month and versus last summer. To date, this summer is 4-degrees warmer than last (2017).

HUMIDITY IS HIGH It’s a sticky start to the work week as dew point temperatures surged into the 70s again, and at more south Florida levels. The humidity combined with the warm temperatures are creating a heat index in the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday evening and with the high humidity, the downpours could be blinding. Coverage will me minimal and many of us will miss out of the needed rainfall all together. Those of us under a storm or two will receive quite the downpour but these will be short-lived and will rain themselves out within 30 to 45 minutes. Any rain threat will end before midnight.

There is a wind shift coming! Not one but two cold fronts will pass in the next 24 hours and we will get back to very comfortable air! NEED SOME RAIN July has gone dry. With .46″ of rainfall this month officially for Indianapolis, we are now 2″ below normal. Only 18% the normal has fallen and now brings July 2018 up to the 13th driest on record. Other locations are over 2″ below normal include Muncie, Bloomington and Terre Haute. Rain chances are not very good for several more days. he next shower and storm threat will not develop until Friday. LONG RANGE CHANGE?

With 22 days at or above 90-degrees already this year, we are due for a break. No 90-degree days are expected over the next 7 days and trends do favor more seasonal if not a few more below normal days through the end of the month. July 2018 currently stands as the 12th warmest on record with all but two days at or below normal.