Tech Armor is known for their quality screen protectors available online at low prices. Their latest product is "Tech Armor Enhance," a glass screen protector woven with a special material that they say blocks harmful cell phone radiation. Rich Demuro took a look to see how it works.
Company says new screen protector can block cell phone radiation
-
Indiana jail aims to improve inmates’ mental health with off-site video visits
-
Lucky number 7! Kokomo woman battling cancer wins $77,777 from Hoosier Lottery
-
Court docs: DNA, cell phone evidence helped police identify suspect in 2016 murder
-
Samsung bug causes phones to text random photos without permission
-
Parents struggle to find balance between screen time at home and school
-
-
IMPD asks for public’s help locating man accused of hitting cyclist, leaving him in road to die
-
Arrest made in beating of 91-year-old who reportedly was told to ‘Go back to Mexico’
-
FDA issues warning against companies claiming their pills protect you against the sun
-
Supreme Court ruling changes how police may obtain cell phone location information
-
Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Fox News host Sean Hannity
-
-
‘Black dot of death’ bug now affecting iPhones – here’s how to fix it
-
Gun Violence Awareness Day starts local conversation about safety, prevention
-
19-year-old ministry student beaten, carjacked at Hendricks Park