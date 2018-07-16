× Convicted sex offender accused of assaulting woman in Madison County apprehended

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Madison County have located a convicted sex offender accused of sexually assaulting a woman following a manhunt.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Moto, 30, was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and not returning to lawful detention.

Additional charges may follow.

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, a sexual assault was reported in the 3600 block of East County Road 300 North. The victim told police Moto assaulted her and threatened her life before fleeing.

She ran to a neighbor’s home for assistance. The victim said Moto had firearms and deputies found a rifle that could have been in his possession.

He was previously sentenced on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say they apprehended Moto back at the original location of the incident.