Court records shed new light on fatal shooting of 13-year-old Indy boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Court records shed new light into the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

The deadly shooting took place late Thursday on Indy’s east side.

33-year-old Shantell Taylor is behind bars accused of the crime, although a formal charge of murder has not yet been filed.

According to court documents, 13-year-old Harry Taliefer was shot and killed standing next to his brother. That older brother then served as one of several eye witnesses who helped identify Taylor as the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.

Police say an ongoing dispute between neighborhood kids that began the night before ended with gunfire Thursday night. Taliefer died after being shot in the back of the arm and neck.

Witnesses claim the teen was encouraging people to walk away from the fight when he was hit from behind.

"He was not a threat. He was out there trying to keep the peace," said Harry's uncle Jay Thomas.

According to the arrest affidavit, Harry's brother told police he saw Taylor with a gun in her shorts and claims Taylor said, "You all don’t know who you’re messing with. I am not afraid to shoot."

Harry's brother said Taylor then pulled the trigger. He also told investigators he did not see anyone else with a gun.

Knowing that someone is behind bars for the killing gives Harry’s family some comfort, but they still can’t believe a grown woman is accused of the senseless violence.

"We are now doing funeral arrangements for my 13-year-old nephew. That’s something I never thought would come to pass," said Thomas.

Last week, Harry’s mother said she hopes Taylor will admit to killing her son. The rest of the family agrees.

"I hope everyone out there takes responsibility for their role. It wasn’t just one person. She wasn’t fighting herself," said Thomas.

Taylor is due in court Tuesday for an initial hearing. In the meantime, she’s being held without bond.