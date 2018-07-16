CVS issues apology after Chicago manager calls cops on woman over coupon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's another story with a familiar theme: CVS has apologized after a manager in Chicago called the police over a black woman's coupon.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Camilla Hudson was trying to use a manufacturer's coupon at checkout, and the manager on duty apparently concluded that she was trying to scam the store with a fake coupon. Hudson, who posted video of the incident, says she asked the workers to call corporate CVS to straighten things out, but instead one of them called 911, reports WLS-TV.

At least two officers arrived, but "nobody generated a report," police tell BuzzFeed.

"We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores," says a company statement, adding that the chain is investigating and has suspended the workers involved in the apparent over-reaction until the inquiry is complete.

"CVS Pharmacy does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer." The manager who called police, Morry Matson, made a point in his 911 call to identify Hudson as "African American."

The Sun-Times notes that Matson is running for 48th Ward alderman, and his campaign promises an "increased police presence" in the neighborhood.

Matson also served as a state delegate for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

