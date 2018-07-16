Fire at northeast side night club investigated as arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a northeast side night club is being investigated as arson.

Crews were called to stifle the blaze at Club Syllowett in the 6700 block of E. 38th St. at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, heavy fire was showing and firefighters initiated a fast attack.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the fire was marked under control within 26 minutes.

According to IFD, the business was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire department says the blaze caused about $150,000 in damage.

Metro police and IFD are investigating the arson. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.