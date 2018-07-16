× Greater Greenwood Chamber named finalist for award

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greater Greenwood Chamber has been recognized by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) as one of five finalists for the statewide 2018 Indiana Chamber of the Year. A panel of five leading chamber professionals located outside of Indiana judged the organization in the areas of: leadership and governance; finance; advocacy; membership and programming.

The Greater Greenwood Chamber scored high in all categories, and were strongest in the categories advocacy and leadership and governance.

The 2018 award winner was Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., edging out the Greater Greenwood Chamber by just one point in scoring.

ICEA also awarded the Greater Greenwood Chamber a 2018 “Excellence in Communications Award” for its “Unexpected Opportunities” messaging campaign. The campaign’s goal was to communicate the value of engaging with the Chamber throughout the community.

Communication award submissions were evaluated by a panel of experienced chamber professionals and private-sector marketing professionals located outside Indiana. This is the sixth consecutive year the Greater Greenwood Chamber received an “Excellence in Communications Award” from ICEA.

“The Chamber believes true business success lies in the heart of each company – its people. That’s why we focus on creating a supportive environment for members to connect and collaborate with a dependable network of business leaders motivated to learn, grow, and succeed,” said Christian Maslowski, Greater Greenwood Chamber president and CEO.