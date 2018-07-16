× IMPD searching for missing 67-year-old Indy man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are asking the public’s help with locating a missing 67-year-old man who has dementia.

67-year-old Terry Tyler went missing Monday from the 7800 block of Blue Willow Drive on the city’s east side.

He has been diagnosed with dementia and may be driving his son’s white Chevy Trailblazer with Indiana plate XIN297. The vehicle has a Notre Dame sticker in the rear window.

He is 5’5″, weighs 115 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.

If located, please call IMPD at 317-327-6160.