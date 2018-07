× Indianapolis to host 2026 Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lucas Oil Stadium will host the 2026 NCAA Final Four.

It will be the ninth time Indianapolis will host the final three games of the men’s basketball tournament. The city is also scheduled to host them in 2021.

Indy hosted its first Final Four in 1980 at Market Square Arena. The RCA Dome had the event in 1991, 1997, 2000 and 2006. Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted in 2010 and 2015.