Minnesota day care owner gets probation for trying to hang baby boy

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis day care owner was sentenced to 10 years of probation for trying to kill a toddler in her home by hanging him from a noose.

Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan in November 2016.

The Star Tribune reports Karia must follow court-ordered mental health treatment and will be on electronic home monitoring for at least two months.

According to the complaint, a father was dropping off his son at the home when Karia led him toward the basement, where he saw the toddler hanging from a noose. He released the child and fled with him. The 16-month-old boy survived.