Police investigate stabbing, shooting at apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person was shot and another person was stabbed after a domestic incident on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Peppermill Farms Apartments near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 42nd Street.

Police say a male and a female were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear at this time which person was shot and which person was stabbed.

IMPD says they are investigating this as a domestic incident, but there is no threat to the public.