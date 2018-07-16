× Summer Celebration begins week of activities for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of visitors will begin appearing in Indianapolis this week as the 38th annual Summer Celebration / Black Expo kicks off for their 10 day run in the city.

Many of the activities will be spread out through various venues and places in the city like the Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza, Bankers Life Fieldhouse as well as at the American Legion Mall.

However most of the Summer Celebration programs will be conducted at the Indiana Convention Center.

Those attending the various events should expect heavier than normal traffic around the Convention Center throughout this week and next.

Other events taking place this week include:

Wednesday, July 18

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Thursday, July 19

RUN(317) Mass Ave takes place 7 – 11 p.m. The run will begin and end on the 800 block of Mass Ave and cause numerous partial closures.

The Adult and Child Health Corporate Event will cause the total closure of Hudson Street from Ohio to New York streets from 6 a.m. to noon.

Friday, July 20

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North and St. Clair streets will be closed between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets from 7 a.m. Friday – 3 a.m. Saturday for Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival I, being held on the American Legion Mall. Additional streets will be closed 6 p.m. – midnight:

Meridian and Pennsylvania streets between St. Clair and Michigan streets

North Street between Illinois and Meridian

The Restoration Baptist VBS Festival will close East 15th Street from North New Jersey to North Alabama streets from 4 – 10:30 p.m.