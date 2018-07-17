An extended break from extreme heat and humidity underway

Not quite 90-degrees but very warm Tuesday afternoon. The real change is the drop in the dew point! Yesterday the heat index was near 100-degrees and the dew point reached the middle 70s. That tropical air has been pushed aside and milder, drier air flows into the state.

With 76% of the days this summer above normal we are way overdue for a pull back in the heat and humidity. It is underway as the hot dome is headed west and more milder air flow into the eastern U.S. The break will be welcome, as this summer ranks among the top 10 warmest on record. The extended forecast will not be absent of heat and humidity but the extreme heat will be in shorter supply. The latest 8-14 day outlook for the second half of the moth favors a higher probability of cooler or near normal temperatures. We may not reach a 90-degrees day in the upcoming LONG RANGER 7 day forecast.