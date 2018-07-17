× Crash on U.S. 40 in Hancock County shuts down part of road for power line repairs

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Drivers traveling through Hancock County via U.S. 40 will have to find an alternate route for much of Tuesday after a single-car crash brought down utility poles and power lines in the area.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on U.S. 40 between 200 West and 400 West. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said both directions of U.S. 40 are closed. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m.

The suggested local detour for U.S. 40 traffic is Hancock County Road 100 North. Semis and other large vehicles should use County Road 600 West to I-70 to State Road 9, officials said.

If U.S. 40 is indeed closed until 6 p.m., the closure will impact the Tuesday evening rush.