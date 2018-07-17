× Greenwood man accused of beating, strangling, confining 69-year-old woman in home

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly beat, strangled and confined a 69-year-old woman in a room.

At about 3:52 in the morning, an officer says he found the victim walking near the intersection Smith Valley and Morgantown roads.

When the officer stopped to speak with the woman, who was wearing only a nightgown and flipped flops, he noticed blood on her leg and she seemed distraught and very confused, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Once the officer was able to calm the victim down, she said she was trying to get to her daughter’s house after a man named Joseph Ray Hicks “had beaten her, held her inside her house for several hours and broke all her personal belongings,” the affidavit says.

She claimed 50-year-old Hicks was upset that he wasn’t invited to Lake Monroe to celebrate a birthday on a boat. The victim told officers Hicks used a large knife to hold her against her will inside a bedroom and placed his hands around her neck, squeezing so hard that she couldn’t breathe.

“(She) stated she was in such fear for her life that she thought she was going to die,” the affidavit says.

The woman says she was able to escape when Hicks “finally passed out” and she snuck out of the bedroom.

When officers responded to the home, Hicks told them he “got a little crazy,” the affidavit says. Officers say what they found in the bedroom where the incident happened was “indescribable.” Everything inside had reportedly been broken or thrown around. Officers say the ceiling fan had even been ripped off and the door appeared to be kicked in.

Hicks was transported to the Johnson County Jail, where he faces charges of domestic battery using a deadly weapon, criminal confinement using a deadly weapon, and strangulation.