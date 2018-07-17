× Humidity and heat take a break, along with rain chances!

The cold front has cleared the state, while rain and storm chances have now come to an end! The cooler air is lagging behind by a few hours, so mugginess continues this morning, along with milder temperatures. Through the day, we will slowly transition into drier air (lower dew points), as the winds increase from the northwest. With sunshine expected all day, afternoon highs should reach the middle to upper 80’s.

Tonight will be fantastic, under clearing skies and cooler temperatures. A break from the heat and humidity will provide the opportunity to open the windows and enjoy the fresh air. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be the “best of the week!”

Rain chances will hold off until Friday and once our chances return…they will be with us off and on for the entire weekend. As mentioned, rainfall still needed, as we are now over 2″ below average for the month of July.