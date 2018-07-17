× Indianapolis woman accused of shooting 13-year-old boy appears in court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shantell Taylor, 33, appeared before a judge this morning, but the hearing was continued.

According to Taylor’s attorney the initial hearing was delayed because the state failed to file official charges prior to the start.

Taylor is accused in the shooting death of 13-year-old Harry Taliefer.

The shooting happened late Thursday night on Indy’s east side.

Taylor is being held without bond, but no official murder charges have been filed.

According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting happened during a dispute between a groups of juvenile neighbors.

The victim’s brother is among several witnesses identified in the affidavit. He says the fighting began Wednesday night.

Taliefer’s brother says he saw Taylor walk outside with a handgun tucked into the waistband of her shorts and heard her shout, “You all don’t know who you’re dealing with. I’m not afraid to shoot.”

The victim’s brother says he and Harry were standing next to each other when the shots rang out.

Taliefer died with gunshot wounds in his neck and in the back of his arm.

Taylor turned herself in on Saturday night. Her attorney, Michael Kyle, says it was to avoid arrest in front of family and friends, and not because she is the shooter. Kyle says his client is wrongfully accused.

“Hopefully we can find out some more facts, more information,” says Kyle. “We’ve been on this, we’ve had four attorneys working on this from our team since Saturday. We’ve done a lot of investigation ourselves. We think there are still a lot of facts that need to come out.”