× Mother of gas station clerk murdered on the job still hopes gunman will be caught two years later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis mother prays for justice after her daughter was shot and killed at a west side gas station.

The deadly crime at the corner of Rockville and Lynhurst took place two years ago this week, but remains unsolved.

The murder at the McClure was caught on camera two years ago, but to this day the killer who wore a hooded shirt has never been caught for the crime.

in the early morning of July 22nd 2016, police were called after a gas station clerk who had stepped outside to take a break was killed in cold blood.

“I felt like I was in a daze for a long time because I couldn’t believe this had happened. It was like a dream that I couldn’t wake up from,” said Karen Seel.

Karen’s daughter, 52-year-old Susan Seel, died after being shot in the head. More than anything, Karen remembers her daughters infectious laugh.

“She was such a happy go lucky person. Everybody told me they would miss her laugh because she tried to make a joke a joke of everything. The world is missing a really nice person. It’s sad she had to be taken so soon,” said Karen.

Just days after shooting, police released several pictures of the shooter. The hooded gunman went inside the store to steal some cash after he had already killed the clerk.

“He killed her with no provocation. She would have given him the money, but he killed her before he tried to rob her,” said Karen.

Unfortunately, police have never been able to identify the killer hiding behind the dark Nike hoodie. Karen says she has always feared he will kill again and still hopes for the relief of knowing who took her daughter’s life.

“Every time I see a gas station robbed I wonder if that’s the same person,” said Karen. “The world will be safer with him in jail.”

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.