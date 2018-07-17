× Police: Indy man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 25-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11 and 13-year-old girl while they were sleeping in their Chicago homes.

According to officials in Chicago, Hunter Best has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated Criminal sexual Abuse Victim under 13 years old.

Best is accused of entering two homes in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood within a 20-minute span on May 27.

Police said he broke into a home in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue around 2 a.m. and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl who was asleep in her bedroom.

About 20 minutes later and a block away on, police said he broke into another home and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who was also sleeping.

Best reportedly has a court date in Chicago on Wednesday and may face more charges.